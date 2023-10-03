Home

Sports

Sai Kishore in Tears During India’s National Anthem at Hangzhou Asian Games Ahead of Cricket Match vs Nepal – WATCH

Sai Kishore in Tears During India’s National Anthem at Hangzhou Asian Games Ahead of Cricket Match vs Nepal – WATCH

Ind vs Nep, Asian Games: Sai Kishore in tears during the national anthem in Hangzhou highlights what the moment meant for the cricketer.

Asian Games 2023, Cricket (Image: X Screengrab)

Hangzhou: Sai Kishore was in tears when the national anthem of India took place ahead of the Men’s Cricket quarter-final match at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 against Nepal on Tuesday. Kishore, who was making his debut for the national side, could not keep a lid over his emotions. The clip that is circulating on social space also shows the emotions that he was running through and what the occasion meant for the cricketer. Apart from taking three catches in the outfield to become the first cricketer to do so. Kishore also picked up a wicket and conceded 25 runs in his four overs. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

Trending Now

The emotional Sai Kishore during India’s national anthem. He bowled really well on his debut – 1/26 in the Quarter Finals of Asian Games. pic.twitter.com/sWD9Afx9TD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 3, 2023

You may like to read

Young Yashwasvi Jaiswal proved again why he is rated as one of the biggest talents in the world of cricket. The young left-hander hammered a historic century. His century came off merely 48 balls and his knock powered India to a mammoth 202 for four. His innings featured seven sixes and eight fours.

Meanwhile, India won the match by 23 runs to make it to the semi-final in the ongoing Asian Games. It was a comprehensive victory for the side. The only issue could be the bowling as they allowed Nepal batters to get close to the target.

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES