New Delhi: Athletes training at various SAI National Centres of Excellence across India have made the nation proud, bagging medals in international competitions over the weekend.

Eight Weightlifters, including Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, booked the Commonwealth Games 2022 berth by winning medals at the Singapore International Tournament.

"All the medallists have been a part of the National Coaching Camp in NCOE Patiala. The list includes, Gold – Bindyarani Devi (W-59kg), Mirabai Chanu (W-55kg), Sanket Sargar (M-55kg), Vikas Thakur (M-96kg), Popy Hazarika (W-61kg), Usha Kumara (W-87kg); Silver – Rishikanta Singh (M-55kg); Bronze – Rahul Ragala (M-96kg)," SAI said in a statement on Monday.

“Similarly, out of three medallists from the Strandja Memorial 2022 Boxing Tournament in Sofia, gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas (W-48kg) has been a part of SAI NCOE Rohtak, while gold medallist Nikhat Zareen (W-52kg) has been a part of SAI NCOE IG Stadium, New Delhi. Bronze medallist Nandini, meanwhile, has been training at PIS Mohali, a Khelo India accredited academy,” it said.

SAI NCOE Sonepat, meanwhile, has been the training ground for Para-Archer Pooja, who won a historic silver medal at the individual category (Recurve Women Open) in the World Archery Para Championships 2022, Dubai UAE. Compound Mixed Doubles pair and Paralympians Jyoti Baliyan and Shyam Sundar, too won the silver in the mixed doubles category at the same event.

“Also, at the 1st Ranking Series, Yasar Dogu 2022 Wrestling tournament in Turkey, India finished with one Gold medal and three Bronze medals. While Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya (M-FS 61kg) won the gold, Deepak Punia (M-FS 92kg), Aman (M-FS 57kg) and Gyanender (M-GR 60kg) bagged the bronze medals.

“While Ravi and Aman have been a part of Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi, which is a Khelo India State Centre of Excellence, all 4 train at the SAI NCOE Sonepat during National Coaching Camps,” the statement read.