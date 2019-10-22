Ace Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth climbed one place to reach career-best 11th spot while world champion PV Sindhu remained static at sixth in the BWF world rankings released on Tuesday.

Praneeth, who won a bronze in the World Championships in August, had a best men’s singles career rank of 12th before Tuesday. He had beaten Olympic champion Lin Dan in the Denmark Open last week in the round of 32 before losing to Kento Momota of Japan in the pre-quarterfinals.

Kidambi Srikanth dropped one place to 10th while Sameer Verma also slipped one spot to be 18th in the list headed by Momota.

In the women’s singles, Sindhu remained static at sixth while another Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal moved down one place to be ninth in the list headed by Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, World champion P V Sindhu began her French Open campaign with an easy win over Michelle Li in the women’s singles first round here on Tuesday.

The world number six Sindhu, who has been struggling of late, beat Li 21-15 21-13 in a match that last 44 minutes.

In the men’s singles, Subhankar Dey notched up an upset win over Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia to advance to the second round.

The world number 42 Indian rallied to beat his world number 17 opponent 15-21 21-14 21-17 in a one hour 18 minutes first-round match.

This was Subhankar’s second win over the Indonesian, a former world number three, this year as the Indian had won 14-21 22-20 21-11 in the India Open in March. Shubhankar had lost to Sugiarto in the New Zealand Open last year.