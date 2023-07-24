Home

Sports

Sai Sudarshan Out on Alleged no-Ball During India-Pakistan Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final | WATCH

Sai Sudarshan Out on Alleged no-Ball During India-Pakistan Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final | WATCH

Replays showed that the front-foot of the bowler was perilously close to the crease, yet Sudarshan was given out.

No-Ball Controversy

Colombo: It was not a day to remember for India as they lost the Emerging Teams Asia Cup final on Sunday against arch-rivals Pakistan by 128 runs. With the 128-run win, the Pakistan Colts successfully defended the title. Chasing a mammoth 353-run target, the Indian Colts were bundled out for 224. During the game, there was an incident that has drawn a lot of reactions.

Trending Now

Chasing 353 to win, India got off to a good start before Sai Sudarshan played a mistimed pull and was caught by Mohammad Haris in the square boundary. After the dismissal, the umpires took the help off the third umpire suspecting a no-ball. Replays showed that the front-foot of the bowler was perilously close to the crease, yet Sudarshan was given out.

You may like to read

The dismissal has raised a debate on social space. The Indian opener was out for 29 runs. Here is the video that is now going viral:

Arshad iqbal setup against Sai Sudharsan. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/VHi3hvAesi — umair (@xdselenophile) July 23, 2023

Pakistan ‘A’ had suffered a comprehensive eight-wicket defeat to India ‘A’ in the group stage. But on Sunday, they managed to turn the tables in the title clash, thanks to Tayyab Tahir’s blistering 108 off 71 balls, laced with 12 fours and four sixes.

Tahir’s magnificent century, along with fifties by openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan in a 121-run opening partnership, propelled Pakistan ‘A’ to a mammoth 352 for eight in 50 overs. In reply, India ‘A’ were all out for 224 in 40 overs, with Abhishek Sharma top-scoring with 61 off 51 balls.

Pushed into batting first, things went right for Pakistan ‘A’, with a playing eleven having eight players with senior international experience as Ayub hit 59 off 51 balls while Farhan made 65 off 62 balls in a steady opening stand.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES