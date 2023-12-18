Home

Sports

Sai Sudharsan Opens Up On India Debut, Says With Hard Work And Grit, Dreams Do Come True

Sai Sudharsan Opens Up On India Debut, Says With Hard Work And Grit, Dreams Do Come True

KL's men took a 1-0 lead in the series, beating South Africa by eight wickets in the first ODI at Johannesburg on Sunday. Arshdeep Singh's five-wicket haul and fifties by debutant Sai Sudarshan and Shreyas Iyer were the key highlights for Men in Blue.

Sai Sudharsan Opens Up On India Debut, Says With Hard Work And Grit, Dreams Do Come True

New Delhi: Sai Sudharsan who made his India debut in the recently concluded 1st ODI against South Africa at DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg in Gauteng Province, South Africa opened up on his hard work and dedication towards the game.

Trending Now

India beat South Africa by eight wickets where Arshdeep scalped a fifer and Avesh Khan picked up eight wickets in his 8 overs that helped India to bundle out South Africa on 116. It was South Africa’s lowest total in ODIs on home soil.

You may like to read

Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer slammed the half-centuries which helped India to beat South Africa by eight wickets. Sudarshan took his ‘X’ account and revealed his feelings, here is the tweet:

Growing up as a small kid like everybody I also dreamt of playing for the country. So with hardwork n grit dreams do come true. 🇮🇳 Blessed to represent the country and contribute for the team. Looking forward to lots of memories. ✨ Special to receive the cap from @klrahul Bhai… pic.twitter.com/CBs24oMAaV — Sai Sudharsan (@sais_1509) December 17, 2023

“Growing up as a small kid like everybody I also dreamt of playing for the country. So with hard work n grit dreams do come true. Blessed to represent the country and contribute for the team. Looking forward to lots of memories. Special to receive the cap from @klrahul Bhai & it was amazing to bat with @ShreyasIyer15 Bhai. #INDvsSA,” said Sudharsan in his tweet.

Sai has been prolific in first-class cricket, scoring 843 runs in 12 matches at an average of 42.15, with two tons and three fifties in 20 innings.

In List-A cricket, Sai has 1,354 runs in 26 matches at an average of 63.04, with six centuries and five fifties. His best List-A score is 154.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.