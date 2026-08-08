Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests due to failure in recovering from toe injury

Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the two Test matches against Sri Lanka after failing to recover from toe injury

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File photo of Sai Sudharsan from the one-off Test match against Afghanistan. (Credits: IANS)

Indian batter Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the entire 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to an aggravated toe injury, which he originally sustained last month during India A’s tour of the Island nation. It is being reported that Sudharsan has not been able to complete his recovery in order to take part in India’s next ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 assignment.

Sudharsan picked up the injury during the India A tour of Sri Lanka last month. The left-hander was struck on his toe while playing in the second unofficial Test against the Lankans. He has been undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru since then.

The 23-year-old had made a strong start to the India A tour, scoring two centuries in the two four-day matches. His performances had strengthened his case for a place in India’s Test team, but the injury has now forced him to miss the series against Sri Lanka.

The Sports Science team monitoring his recovery said Sudharsan has made significant progress but still needs more time before he can safely return to Test cricket.

“Doctors have advised more time for biological healing. Significant improvement, but not yet sufficient for a safe return to Test cricket,” the Sports Science team said in its latest update.

Also Read: IND Vs SLC XI, Warm-up Test: Devdutt Padikkal throws his hat for number 3 spot with classy century on day 2

The medical team has also informed the Indian team management and the national selection committee about the batter’s condition.

Sudharsan has been advised to continue with his rehabilitation, strength and conditioning work. His cricket-specific workload will also be increased slowly under close supervision.

The decision to rule him out is aimed at avoiding any further complications. With a long international career ahead of him, the team management does not want to rush Sudharsan back before he is fully fit.

“Rehabilitation, strength & conditioning, and cricket-specific loads should be increased gradually and under close monitoring,” the medical advice stated.

Sudharsan’s absence means Devdutt Padikkal is set to take over at No. 3 for the Test series. Padikkal has also given the selectors something to think about after scoring a century in the practice game.

The bigger question, however, is who will come into the squad as Sudharsan’s replacement.

Sarfaraz Khan could be one of the options. The Mumbai batter has already shown his ability in domestic cricket and has played Test cricket for India. His strong record in first-class cricket makes him a natural candidate for consideration.

However, Sarfaraz’s place in the squad is far from certain. There have been questions over how much confidence the current coaching and selection setup has in him, which could work against the Mumbai batter.

India will now have to decide whether to bring in Sarfaraz or look at another option. For Sudharsan, the priority will be to complete his recovery and return without any further problems.

Missing the Sri Lanka series is a setback, especially after his impressive performances for India A, but rushing him back could create a bigger problem.

The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, starts from August 15 onwards.