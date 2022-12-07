Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Lifts 200 Kg To Clinch World Championships Silver Despite Wrist Injury

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, managed to lift 87kg in snatch and in clean and jerk her best effort was a lift of 113kg in the 49kg category.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu had hurt her wrist during a training session in September. (Image: Twitter)

Bogota (Colombia): Star Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu overcame a wrist injury but lifted 200kg to clinch a silver medal at the World Championships on Wednesday.

Competing in 49kg category, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, managed to lift 87kg in snatch and in clean and jerk her best effort was a lift of 113kg.

The Indian finished behind China’s Jiang Huihua, who won the gold with a total effort of 206kg (93kg+113kg) while her compatriot and Tokyo Olympics champion Hou Zhihua 198kg (89kg+109kg) took home the bronze medal.

“We were not taking any pressure for this event. This is the weight Mira lifts regularly. From now we will start increasing the weights and improving,” head coach Vijay Sharma told PTI.

Chanu, the 2017 world champion, had hurt her wrist during a training session in September. She had also participated in the National Games with the injury in October.

“We couldn’t do much (about the injury) because we didn’t want to skip the World Championships. Now, we will focus on her wrist because we have a lot of time before the next event,” Sharma said.

It is the Manipuri’s second Worlds medal, she had won a gold in 2017. Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal for total lift is awarded in the Olympics.

The 2022 World Championship is the first qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where weightlifting events will be cut from 14 at Tokyo Games to 10. However, it is an additional event and not a compulsory one.

Under the 2024 Olympic qualification rule, a lifter has to compulsorily compete in the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup.

Apart from the above, the lifter also has to participate in three of the following events — the 2022 World Championships, the 2023 Continental Championships, the 2023 Grand Prix 1, the 2023 Grand Prix II and the 2024 Continental Championships.