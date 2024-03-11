Home

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu To Train In Paris Ahead Of Olympics, MOC Approves Sumit Nagal’s Request For Financial Assistance

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved Mirabai Chanu’s proposal to train at LA FERTE-MILON in Paris.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won silver medal at Tokyo Olympics.

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will be heading to Paris to train ahead of upcoming Olympics after the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) cleared the training and competition proposals for multiple athletes on Monday. The MOC approved weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s proposal to train at LA FERTE-MILON in Paris. She will be heading to Paris nearly a month ahead of her Olympic event, to acclimatize to the weather and prepare.

During the Paris training camp, Mirabai would be accompanied by two coaches and a physiotherapist, with their air tickets, visa cost, accommodation charges, food, training cost, local transport cost, medical insurance, and sauna charges among other expenditures being covered under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding.

Besides Mirabai Chanu, MOC also approved proposals of Equestrian player Anush Agarwalla to compete in eight competitions and buy equipment for his horses. TOPS will cover his and his coach’s accommodation costs, entry fees, two horse feed costs, coach fees, and horse grooms costs among other expenditures.

The MOC also approved Judoka Asmita Dey’s proposal for financial assistance to participate in Grand Prix, Austria and shooter Arjun Singh Cheema’s request for financial assistance towards participation in ISAS Dortmund Competition.

Meanwhile, newly inducted Indian Tennis ace Sumit Nagal’s request for financial assistance towards participation in two international competitions along with expenditure for his support staff was also approved by MOC. Their airfare, accommodation cost, coaching Fees and physio/Fitness coach/Mental trainer Fees will also be covered under TOPS funding.

Nagal has been in headlines earlier this year when he became the first after Somdev Devvarman in 2013 to enter the Australian Open main draw. He then created history with his opening round win against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik, as Nagal became the first since Ramesh Krishnan in 1989 to beat a seeded player in the main draw of any Grand Slam. However, he was ousted in the second round.

Other proposals approved by MOC during the meeting were financial assistance towards hiring of Video Analyst for Badminton players Chirag and Satwik, extension of contract for weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s physiotherapist and financial assistance towards buying equipment for track athlete Amoj Jacob.

Earlier, the MOC approved Asian Athletics Championship silver medallist Manu DP’s proposal to train in Potchefstroom, South Africa for a period of 32 days. It had also approved Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra’s proposal to train at the Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey for 79 days before starting his season ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics.

