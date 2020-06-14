Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday in his Bandra house sending the whole nation into mourning. The 34-year-old actor’s demise is reported to be suffering from depression. While the fans mourned the death of Sushant, tennis ace Sania Mirza shared a heartfelt tweet for the actor which will make you teary-eyed. Also Read - Obituary: RIP Sushant Singh Rajput, a Prolific Actor Gone Too Soon

Sania – who had become good friends with the actor over the years – said he had promised he would play tennis with the Hyderabad-born player.

"Sushant Broken heart Broken heart you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn't even know you were hurting this bad Disappointed face the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend," tweeted Mirza.

Sushant 💔 💔 you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad 😞 the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 14, 2020

Not just Sania, cricketers Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar also mourned his death among others.