Shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, who got married last year, put up pictures marking their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday. In an Instagram post, Saina and Kashyap are seen standing with a cake in front of them, marking one year of togetherness for the couple.

“Happy first anniversary to us,” the caption read.

However, it was in fact on December 14 last year when the two got hitched in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Saina and Kashyap shared the posts three days later – on December 17.

View this post on Instagram Happy first anniversary to us ❤️❤️❤️… #oneyearofmarriage💍 A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on Dec 17, 2019 at 1:50am PST

Saina and Kashyap married each other at Hyderabad’s Novotel Hotel with both announcing the news with the caption, “Best match of my life.” Designer Vaishali Agarwal had designed Saina’s lehenga, while Kashyap had sported a salmon pink kurta. Kashyap in fact, was the first to put up an Instagram post with an adorable caption.

“You are simply the most amazing woman in the world. I couldn’t ask for a better wife. Thanks for making the first year together so wonderful. I love you so much. Happy anniversary,” it read.

Saina had also narrated on social media the societal trouble she and Kashyap felt since they belonged to different communities. Saina took to her social media to share the journey she and Kashyap went through and how their “friendship blossomed into something more”. She went on to reveal the reason the two kept their relationship under wraps for a long time.

“I first met Kashyap at our badminton coaching class and eventually, our friendship blossomed into something more. Blush What more could you ask for than to fall in love with your closest friend?! After spending enough time with him, I knew he was the one I wanted to spend the rest of my life with!

“But there was one issue that I’m from Haryana and he is from Hyderabad, and inter-community marriages are still quite rare in our country, which is why we had to hide our relationship for the longest time. It’s sad that societal barriers like community, religion, gender and age still become a reason for people to give up on their relationships,” Saina wrote in an Instagram post.

Kashyap too had shared the story, expressing disappointment over how societal pressure adds up to people giving up on their relationships.

“Ours is such a classic love story if you think about it. We first met at badminton classes, when we were still kids and were childhood friends throughout. Then, slowly and steadily that friendship grew into love as we started spending more and more time together. So much so, that soon I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her,” Kashyap had written.

“But there was one issue that she is from Haryana and I am from Hyderabad. In our country, inter-community marriages are still so rare that there are even many movies and books written about the North Indian girl and the South Indian boy or vice-versa. This societal barrier is so common in the country that many couples succumb to the pressure and give up on their relationships due to the fear of being judged by others.”