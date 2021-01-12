In what would come as a piece of good news for fans in India, badminton stars Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have been cleared to take part in the upcoming Yonex Thailand Open. This happened after the fourth round of test reports confirmed that both shuttlers have been tested negative for COVID-19. Also Read - Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Withdraw From Thailand Open After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

But credit goes to the Badminton Association of India for their timely intervention. BAI took up the matter with the topmost BWF officials to ensure if tests were negative, matches for respective players should be rescheduled and no walkover is given. Also Read - Badminton: Saina Nehwal And Co. Leave For Thailand, PV Sindhu to Fly From London

After continuous efforts from BAI including doctors being sent immediately when Kidambi Srikanth started bleeding were taken up. BWF and Badminton Thailand were cooperative and BAI thank all the stakeholders for their support including the tournament organisers.

Earlier, Saina had complained of not being able to train with physios and trainers despite testing negative for coronavirus.

“The physios and trainers cannot meet us during the entire tour after all of us have tested negative ? @bwfmedia @bwf_ac 4 weeks of this how is it possible to maintain ourselves . We want to play the tournament in good condition. Please sort this @bwfmedia,” she had tweeted.

The matches of Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap will be rescheduled for tomorrow. However, Kashyap’s participation will depend on result of his test conducted in the afternoon.