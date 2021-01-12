Star India shuttler Saina Nehwal has been forced to withdraw from the ongoing Thailand Open 2021 after being tested positive for the coronavirus. Along with Saina, HS Prannoy has also returned positive after undergoing a third round of testing. Also Read - Badminton: Saina Nehwal And Co. Leave For Thailand, PV Sindhu to Fly From London

As per the rule, the duo will be required to remain in quarantine for 10 days while Saina’s husband Parupalli Kashyap has also been asked to head to the hospital for testing as he is a close contact. This is the second time that the couple has been diagnosed positive for the deadly virus having staged a full recovery weeks ago. Also Read - Training in UK During COVID-19 Break One of my Best Moves: PV Sindhu

Kashyap too has withdrawn from the event.

“We are constantly in touch with the BWF as well as the organisers and our team management and players. These are unprecedented times but BWF is doing everything to ensure full support to our players including their safety,” Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Ajay Singhania said.

“According to the guidelines and safety norms, these three players will not be participating in the tournament. However, all other players have been allowed to participate but they have to play without the presence of coaches and support staff as per the safety protocols,” Singhania added.

The duo, along with the Indian team, was looking to participate in the Asia leg events comprising the Thailand Open (January 12-17), TOYOTA Thailand Open (January 19-24) and the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2020 (January 27-31).

“Saina and Prannoy tested positive for COVID-19 during a test conducted on Monday. They will stay in quarantine for 10 days in a Bangkok hospital. Kashyap too will have to head to the hospital as he is a close contact,” news agency PTI quoted a source in the Badminton Association of India (BAI) as saying.

While the trio will miss the tournament, the rest of the Indian team players have been allowed to participate in the event.

The former world no. 1 and Olympic bronze medallist had earlier shared a video of her undergoing test for covid-19

“3rd COVID test here in bangkok… The tournament starts tomorrow #bangkok #Thailandopen #tournament #badminton,” she had posted via her twitter account.

The Indian contingent along with other participants, 824 in all, had tested negative last week (January 6).

“The Asian Leg in Bangkok received a boost with all 824 participants in the Green Zone quarantine bubble testing negative for COVID-19. Players are now cleared for training under strict safety protocols,” BWF had said in a statement.

Earlier, Saina had complained of not being able to train with physios and trainers despite testing negative for coronavirus.

The physios and trainers cannot meet us during the entire tour after all of us have tested negative ? @bwfmedia @bwf_ac 4 weeks of this 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ how is it possible to maintain ourselves . We want to play the tournament in good condition. Please sort this @bwfmedia . — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2021

“Practice only for an hour everyday for the entire team ? Gym timings the same … considering March being the important Olympic qualification period this is not good enough to be in good shape. @bwfmedia,” she added.