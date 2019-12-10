Saina Nehwal may be having a hard time on the court, but former India. no 1 sure is having a ball outside of it.

Nehwal recently posted photos of her slaying in a saree during the wedding reception of fellow badminton player B Sai Praneeth. Decked up in a maroon Shyamal & Bhumika saree with the right amount of makeup Tamanna Rooz and accessorised by Shree Jewellers Hyderabad, Nehwal is giving fashion goals.

Husband Parupalli Kashyap too posted a picture with her beautiful wife.

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE:

Kashyap was wearing a designer off while Kurta Pyjama by Apeksha The Labe and styled by Sharvya Verma

The duo also shared other adorable photos on Instagram.