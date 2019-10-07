Saina Nehwal has knocked the door of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India for clearance of visa for the upcoming Denmark Open 2019. The former world number one posted an urgent official request for visa clearance for herself and her trainer for the tournament in Odense. The BWF Denmark Open is scheduled to be played from October 15-October 19.

The 29-year-old shared the message on her official Twitter account tagging MEA and their chief Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Saina wrote, “I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don’t have our visas processed yet . Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week. @DrSJaishankar @MEAQuery @DenmarkinIndia #danisadenmarkopen2019.

Earlier in the day, the ace shuttler wished luck to actress Parineeti Chopra as she will soon start shooting for the former’s biopic. “Looking forward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team ‘Saina Nehwal Biopic’,” Nehwal wrote.

Along with the post, Nehwal also posted a picture in which Parineeti is seen holding a shuttlecock. Producer Bhushan Kumar shared that the film’s shoot will commence on October 11.

He tweeted: “All the very best Parineeti and the entire team as our project, #SainaNehwalBiopic starts shooting on 11th October.”



In her last outing at Korea Open 500 tournament, Saina suffered a minor niggle due to which she retired hurt from her match against Kim Ga Eun. Nehwal had won the opening game 21-19 but lost the second 18-21 against the South Korean, who was ahead 8-1 in the final game when the Indian 8th seed retired from the match.