Shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap on Wednesday criticised the organising of All England Badminton Open amid coronavirus pandemic that has affected sporting events globally. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Mary Kom Participate in Lights Off Challenge as Sporting Fraternity Unite in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic by Lighting Candles, Lamps

The London Olympic medallist felt that the organisers went ahead with the tournament because of financial reasons and did not take the welfare and health of the players into account. Also Read - MC Mary Kom to Bajrang Punia: India's Olympic-Bound Athletes Welcome Tokyo 2020 Postponement

“Only thing I can think of is that rather than the players welfare n feelings , financial reasons were given more importance. Otherwise there was no other reason for the #AllEnglandOpen2020 to go on last week (sic),” Saina Nehwal wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Saina Nehwal Shocked After Taiwanese Athlete at All England Tests Positive For COVID19

Only thing I can think of is that rather than the players welfare n feelings , financial reasons were given more importance. Otherwise there was no other reason for the #AllEnglandOpen2020 to go on last week .. #QuarantineLife https://t.co/yajkj7M7VX — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 18, 2020

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kashyap felt players were under pressure to deliver despite the crisis that had already affected sports globally.

Parupalli Kashyap had raised the issue of India players’ return to the country amid new travel restrictions that were imposed by the Indian government last week.

Notably, several players, including Indian stars, took part in All England Open which came at a crucial time in the Olympic qualification period.