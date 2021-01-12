Star India shuttler Saina Nehwal has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the ongoing Thailand Open 2021 after being tested positive for the coronavirus. Along with Saina, HS Prannoy has also returned positive after undergoing a third round of testing. Also Read - Badminton: Saina Nehwal And Co. Leave For Thailand, PV Sindhu to Fly From London

Saina’s husband Parupalli Kashyap has also been asked to head to the hospital for being a close contact. This is the second time that the couple has been diagnosed positive for the deadly virus having staged a full recovery weeks ago. Also Read - Training in UK During COVID-19 Break One of my Best Moves: PV Sindhu

According to news18, Saina has been asked to go into hospital quarantine meaning her participation in the Thailand Open has ended without playing a single match.

The former world no. 1 and Olympic bronze medallist had earlier shared a video of her undergoing test for covid-19

“3rd COVID test here in bangkok… The tournament starts tomorrow #bangkok #Thailandopen #tournament #badminton,” she had posted via her twitter account.

The Indian contingent along with other participants, 824 in all, had tested negative last week (January 6).

“The Asian Leg in Bangkok received a boost with all 824 participants in the Green Zone quarantine bubble testing negative for COVID-19. Players are now cleared for training under strict safety protocols,” BWF had said in a statement.

Earlier, Saina had complained of not being able to train with physios and trainers despite testing negative for coronavirus.

“The physios and trainers cannot meet us during the entire tour after all of us have tested negative ? @bwfmedia @bwf_ac 4 weeks of this how is it possible to maintain ourselves . We want to play the tournament in good condition. Please sort this @bwfmedia,” she had tweeted.

“Practice only for an hour everyday for the entire team ? Gym timings the same … considering March being the important Olympic qualification period this is not good enough to be in good shape. @bwfmedia,” she added.