Saina Nehwal, who is at the wrong end of the scoreline in recent series, has pulled out from the Korea Masters World Tour Super 300 tournament which starts with the qualifiers on Tuesday.

World No. 9 Saina decided to skip the event, but she is likely to feature at the Syed Modi International World Tour Super 300 in Lucknow next week. With Saina’s withdrawal, there is no Indian participation in women’s singles.

Meanwhile, after going through a tough phase since his final finish at the India Open this year, Kidambi Srikanth would look for another good outing. The Hyderabad shuttler’s confidence received a major boost with a semi-final appearance at the Hong Kong Open last week.

Srikanth will open against Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the men’s singles. Overall, he leads 10-3 in the head-to-head record against Wong Wing Ki, who is on a comeback trail after suffering the personal tragedy of losing his father in August.

Other Indians include world number 16 Sameer Verma, lined up to face top seed Chinese Shi Yu Qi in the opening round, while his elder brother Sourabh Verma will face a qualifier.

For Sameer, it will be his third meeting with Shi Yu Qi this year and seventh overall. The Indian has lost five times with his only success against the Chinese coming at the Denmark Open last year.

Subhankar Dey, who had claimed the SaarLorLux Open last year, will need to fight it out against Olympic champion and second seed Chen Long of China. No Indian is taking part in any doubles competition.