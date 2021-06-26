New Delhi: Sajan Prakash created history on Saturday as he became the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic qualification time. Prakash clocked 1:56:38 seconds in the men’s 200m butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy. Also Read - Ahmedabad to Bid For Olympics? All You Need to Know
The 27-year-old, who represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics, made the Tokyo Games 'A' standard, set at 1:56.48 seconds, by 0.1 seconds.
The Kerala swimmer has been continuously improving his performance in the 200m butterfly event.
Last week, in the Belgrade Trophy swimming competition he had clocked 1:56.96 seconds to miss the elusive ‘A’ qualification mark.
(With PTI Inputs)