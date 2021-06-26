New Delhi: Sajan Prakash created history on Saturday as he became the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic qualification time. Prakash clocked 1:56:38 seconds in the men’s 200m butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy. Also Read - Ahmedabad to Bid For Olympics? All You Need to Know

Sajan Prakash becomes the 1st Indian swimmer to qualify for Tokyo 2020 as he clocks 1:56:38 in men’s 200m butterfly at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. The qualification cut-off was 1:56:48: Sports Authority of India pic.twitter.com/CvRqqIimQZ — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

The 27-year-old, who represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics, made the Tokyo Games ‘A’ standard, set at 1:56.48 seconds, by 0.1 seconds. Also Read - Chris Gayle Wants Cricket's T10 Format to be Included in Olympics

Landmark achievement for Indian swimming. Congrats Sajan Prakash. First ‘A’ qualifying time ever by an Indian swimmer and first double olympian in Indian swimming if I am not mistaken? https://t.co/PzGj6MWixL — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) June 26, 2021

Historic moment in Indian Swimming !!! Sajan Prakash breaks the glass ceiling clocks 1:56.38 an Olympic qualification time. CONGRATULATIONS pic.twitter.com/WIEnvdlfbK — @swimmingfederationofindia (@swimmingfedera1) June 26, 2021

The Kerala swimmer has been continuously improving his performance in the 200m butterfly event.

Incredible news. Sajan Prakash becomes the 1st Indian swimmer to make the ‘A’ Olympic cut in the 200m butterfly. After missing the qualifying by less than a second a few days ago, he was 10 sec under the time at Rome today.

Huge day for Indian aquatics.@baselineventure pic.twitter.com/H9O7mgw01I — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 26, 2021

History Created in Indian Swimming! 🏊‍♂️🇮🇳@swim_sajan becomes the 1st Indian swimmer to directly qualify for #Tokyo2020. He clocks in 1:56:38 in Men’s 200m Butterfly to qualify for Tokyo Olympics. (Qualification Std. – 1:56.48).

Congratulations #SajanPrakash pic.twitter.com/tbb4pUWH4b — Shams Aalam (@IamShamsAalam) June 26, 2021

Last week, in the Belgrade Trophy swimming competition he had clocked 1:56.96 seconds to miss the elusive ‘A’ qualification mark.

