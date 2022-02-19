Kolkata: Bihar batter Sakibul Gani’s historic triple ton was the highlights on Day 2 of the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy on Friday. Gani was absolutely sensational in his knock (341 off 405) which featured 56 fours and 2 sixes. With this mammoth innings, Gani became the first triple centurion of the ongoing Ranji season. He was involved in a mammoth 538-run partnership with Babul Kumar as Bihar posted 686/5 decl against Mizoram.

Born in 1999, Gani hails from Motihari, Bihar and always wanted to become a cricketer. His list A debut came against Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 where he played as an opening batter where he scored 29 runs off 30 balls which featured 3 fours and 2 sixes. He can also bowl right arm fast medium and has 4 wickets till now in his list A career. His all round abilities can make him an ideal candidate for India in the future.

Gani’s knock was also a world record as he became the first debutant to score a triple hundred in first-class cricket. The Gani-Babul Kumar partnership was the fifth time a pair managed 500-plus in Indian first-class cricket and also the fourth highest partnership in Indian cricket.

Babul was unbeaten on 229 when Bihar declared their innings. In reply, Mizoram were 40/3, trailing by 646 runs at the end of day’s play.

Other than Gani, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan took the domestic circuit as he scored another double century (275). Sarfaraz has been in terrific form for a while and deserves a chance in the middle order for India in test matches. Sarfaraz Khan’s superb innings put Mumbai in a strong position in their game against Saurashtra.