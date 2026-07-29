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Sakshi and Arundhati confirms India’s 5th and 6th Boxing medal at Commonwealth Games 2026

Sakshi Chaudhary first stormed into the women's 51kg semifinals with a dominant victory over Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: July 29, 2026, 5:58 PM IST
Sakshi and Arundhati Chaudhary
India's Sakshi Chaudhary has her hand raised by the referee after defeating Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers in the women's 51kg boxing quarter-final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (IANS)

Sakshi Chaudhary and Arundhati Chaudhary confirmed two more medals for India in Boxing following their emphatic wins on Wednesday, July 29 at the on-going Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. A bronze medal is guaranteed for both the boxers, who took on opponents from Northern Ireland and New Zealand in the quarter-finals today.

Sakshi Chaudhary first stormed into the women’s 51kg semifinals with a dominant victory over Northern Ireland’s Caitlin Fryers. She assured herself of at least a bronze medal as India’s impressive run in the boxing ring continues.

Read more: Meer Harjinder Kaur, changes colour of CWG medal with...

Attention then turned to the women’s 70kg category, where Arundhati Chaudhary defeated New Zealand’s Morgan Henderson to ensure another bronze, making it India’s 6th medal in Boxing at the Commonwealth Games.

More to follow..

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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