Sakshi and Arundhati confirms India’s 5th and 6th Boxing medal at Commonwealth Games 2026

Sakshi Chaudhary first stormed into the women's 51kg semifinals with a dominant victory over Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers

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India's Sakshi Chaudhary has her hand raised by the referee after defeating Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers in the women's 51kg boxing quarter-final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (IANS)

Sakshi Chaudhary and Arundhati Chaudhary confirmed two more medals for India in Boxing following their emphatic wins on Wednesday, July 29 at the on-going Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. A bronze medal is guaranteed for both the boxers, who took on opponents from Northern Ireland and New Zealand in the quarter-finals today.

Sakshi Chaudhary first stormed into the women’s 51kg semifinals with a dominant victory over Northern Ireland’s Caitlin Fryers. She assured herself of at least a bronze medal as India’s impressive run in the boxing ring continues.

Attention then turned to the women’s 70kg category, where Arundhati Chaudhary defeated New Zealand’s Morgan Henderson to ensure another bronze, making it India’s 6th medal in Boxing at the Commonwealth Games.

More to follow..