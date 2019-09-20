World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi expressed her anger over unnecessary and long hours of power cut in Ranchi and across the state of Jharkhand. She slammed the Jharkhand government and its much-publicized zero power cut claim.

Taking to her official Twitter account, she let her displeasure known and said that people in Jharkhand faces more than seven hours of power cut every day.

She said, “People in Ranchi experience power cuts every single day. It ranges from four to seven hours daily. There has been no electricity for the past 5 hours today [September 19]. There is no reason for power cut today as the weather is good and there is not festival.”

Though she condemned the concerned authorities all throughout her tweet, she ended it on a positive note and hoped that the issue would be resolved. With Jharkhand all set to go for State Assembly elections later this year, power cut is going to be a major issue in the agenda of all the parties competing.

Meanwhile, Sakshi went to the Ranchi airport to receive her husband who was returning from Jaipur after serving the Indian Army in Kashmir. Earlier, Dhoni took a two month-sabbatical from cricket after India’s semi-final exit against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019.

Though Dhoni has not made his future clear, speculation is looming large about his retirement from the game. For the time being, the wicketkeeper-batsman is expected to play some domestic cricket which will give fans and selectors a hint of what lies ahead in the illustrious career of Dhoni.