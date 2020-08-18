SAL vs ACW Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Salzburg CC vs Austria CC Wien, 9th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SAL vs ACW at Seebarn Cricket Ground:

Meanwhile, European Cricket Series has moved to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17. Also Read - VIA vs PAK-CC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Vienna: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Vienna Afghan CC vs Pakistan CC, 8th Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground 4:30 PM IST Tuesday August 18

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff. Also Read - ACW vs ICV Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Vienna: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Austria CC Wien vs Indian CC Vienna, 7th Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground 2:30 PM IST Tuesday August 18

You can check the SAL vs ACW, 9th Match Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Salzburg CC and Austria CC Wien will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



SAL vs ACW My Dream11 Team

Abrar Bilal (captain), Hassan Ashfaq (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Pachayan, Shahbaz Muhammad, Sukhjinder Parmar, Nizar Ahmed, Klair Kailash, Kanth Chopra, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Sarfaraz Zadran

SAL vs ACW Squads

Austria CC Wien: Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai

Salzburg CC: Zahid Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Atif Mehmood, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan

