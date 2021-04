SAL vs CRC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips:

SAL vs CRC, Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, ECS T10 Vienna – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Salzburg vs Cricketer CC, 6:30 PM IST 26th April.

Salzburg vs Cricketer CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Vienna – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SAL vs CRC, ECS T10 Vienna, Cricketer CC Dream11 Team Player List, Salzburg Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Salzburg vs Cricketer CC, Online Cricket Tips Salzburg vs Cricketer CC ECS T10 Vienna, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Vienna.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Vienna match toss between Salzburg vs Cricketer CC will take place at 6:00 PM IST – April 26 Monday.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

SAL vs CRC My Dream11 Team

Bilal Zamai, Vidi Gondal, Muhammad Shahbaz, Imran Asif, Tariq Ahmadzai, Zeeshan Goraya, Zahid Khan, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Baseer Khan, Ali Shah, Mubashar Ali

Captain -Ali Shah, Vice-captain – Zahid Khan.

SAL vs CRC Probable playing XI’s

Salzburg Mubashar Ali(c), Saadii Cheema, Baljinder Singh, Abrar Bilal, Muhammad Shahbaz, Imran Asif, Zeeshan Goraya, Zahid Khan, Vidi Gondal(wk), Ali Shah, Rahmanullah Pachayan.

Cricketer CC Bilal Zalmai(c), Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Sahel Ahmadzai, Dost Mohamad, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Basheer Ahamadzari(wk), Tariq Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail

SAL vs CRC Squads

Salzburg Luqman Khan, Murtaza Mumtaz, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Ranjit Singh, Ali Shah, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Vidi Gondal, Abas Saleem, Abbad Ahmadzai, Ameer Hamza, Baljinder Singh, Imran Asif, Mubashar Ali, Muhammad Shahbaz, Saadii Cheema, Zahid Khan, Zeeshan Goraya, Abrar Bilal.

Cricketer CC Aminullah Mushwani, Dost Mohamad, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Abdulwaseed Basit, Jaweed Sadran, Khan Agha Hamdard, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Sahel Ahmadzai, Sarfaraz Zadran, Usman Afridi, Abas Sediqi, Baseer Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari, Bilal Zalmai, Navidullah Shigiwal, Shadnan Khan, Tariq Ahmadzai

