SAL vs PAK-CC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Salzburg Cricket Club vs Pakistan Cricket Club, 14th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SAL vs PAK-CC at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In their first meeting on Tuesday, Salzburg defeated Pakistan by six wickets. Chasing 84, Salzburg overhauled the target in 8 overs. Will the tables turn today? Expect a close contest. Also Read - ACW vs ICV Dream11 Team Predictions, ECS T10 - Vienna: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Austria CC Wien vs Indian CC Vienna, 13th Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground 4:30 PM IST Wednesday August 19

Five matches were played on Tuesday with Vienna Afghan taking the top spot in the standings with six points from four matches followed by Salzburg at second and Pakistan CC at the third spot. Also Read - PAK-CC vs VIA Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Vienna: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan CC vs Vienna Afghan CC, 12th Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground 2:30 PM IST Wednesday August 19

On Day 2, Salzburg lost their first match to Vienna by seven wickets before their second match of the day against Austria was abandoned. Austria though lost their other match, against Indian CC, by four wickets. Vienna Afghan suffered their first defeat of the tournament at the hands of Pakistan who in turn lost to Indian CC by 24 runs (D/L Method). Also Read - ACW vs SAL Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Vienna: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Austria CC Wien vs Salzburg CC, 11th Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground 12:30 PM IST Wednesday August 19

Meanwhile, European Cricket Series has moved to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17.

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

You can check the SAL vs PAK-CC, 14th Match Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Salzburg Cricket Club and Pakistan Cricket Club will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



SAL vs PAK-CC My Dream11 Team

Abrar Bilal (captain), Naveed Hassan (vice-captain), Zeeshan Goraya, Arsalan Arif, Sikander Hayat, Zahid Khan, Shahbaz Muhammad, Zeshan Arif, Klair Kailash, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Jaweed Sadran

SAL vs PAK-CC Squads

Salzburg CC: Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Atif Mehmood, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad

Pakistan CC: Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Shadnan Khan, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SAL Dream11 Team/ PAK-CC Dream11 Team/ Salzburg Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Pakistan Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more