Dream11 Team Prediction Salzburg CC vs Vienna Afghan CC, 6th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SAL vs VIA at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In their third match of the ongoing league, Vienna Afghan will aim to continue their winning run having won their opening two games on Monday when they beat Indian CC Vienna and Austria CC. In what will be the sixth match of ECS T10- Vienna, Afghan will lock horns with Salzburg CC who also won both their matches on Monday. Expect a close contest.

Meanwhile, European Cricket Series has moved to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17.

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

Toss: The toss between Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



SAL vs VIA My Dream11 Team

Zeeshan Goraya (captain), Abrar Bilal (vice-captain), Razmal Shigiwal, Nisar Ahmed, Sahel Zadran, Shahbaz Muhammad, Zain Mohamad, Khybar Malyar, Klair Kailash, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai

SAL vs VIA Squads

Salzburg CC: Zahid Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Atif Mehmood, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan

Vienna Afghan CC: Mohib Shenwari, Aziz Khaksar, Baseer Khan, Razmal Shigiwal, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Khybar Malyar, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran

