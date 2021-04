SAL vs VID Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10-Vienna

Salzburg CC vs Vienna Danube Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10-Vienna- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SAL vs VID at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In Preliminary Final 1 of ECS T10-Vienna tournament, Salzburg CC will take on Vienna Danube at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10-Vienna SAL vs VID match will start at 12:30 PM IST – April 30. Salzburg lost as many as three group stages and finished bottom of Group A. They will head into Friday's ECS T10 Vienna fixture on the back of a three-run loss to Vienna Afghan. Vienna Danube, on the other hand, finished third in Group. They lost to Cricketer CC by 21 runs in their last ECS T10 Vienna game. Here is the ECS T10-Vienna Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and SAL vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction, SAL vs VID Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SAL vs VID Probable XIs ECS T10-Vienna, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Salzburg CC vs Vienna Danube, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10-Vienna.

TOSS: The ECS T10-Vienna toss between Salzburg CC and Vienna Danube will take place at 12 PM IST – April 30.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.

SAL vs VID My Dream11 Team

Abrar Bilal, Aziz Khatak, Klair Kailash, Muhammad Shahbaz, Zeeshan Goraya (C), Imran Asif, Khyber Malyar (VC), Mohammad Safi, Abdul Rahman, Mubashar Ali, Ali Shah.

SAL vs VID Probable Playing XIs

Salzburg CC: Mubashar Ali (C), Zeeshan Goraya, Imran Asif, Abrar Bilal (WK), Ranjit Singh, Balwinder Singh, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Saadii Cheema, Muhammad Shahbaz, Luqman Khan, Ali Shah.

Vienna Danube: Khyber Malyar (C), Obaidullah Omari, Zaid Miralikheil (WK), Mohammad Safi, Aziz Khatak, Klair Kailash, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Ahmed Zadran, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Abdul Rahman.

SAL vs VID Squads

Salzburg CC: Abrar Bilal (WK), Mubashar Ali (C), Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saadii Cheema, Imran Asif, Ali Shah, Muhammad Shahbaz, Ranjit Singh, Baljinder Singh, Vidi Gondal, Luqman Khan, Balwinder Singh, Murtaza Mumtaz, Abbas Ahmadzai, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Abas Saleem, Ameer Hamza and Nandeep Soggi.

Vienna Danube: Klair Kailash, Khyber Malyar (C), Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil (WK), Shaukat Saied, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Aziz Khatak, Abdul Rahman, Obaidullah Omari, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Adel Sherifullah, Ahmed Zadran, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Samali Shinwari, Abdollah Ahmed, Imdad Mullah, Rabani Ahmadzai, Khan Raoof, Khaybar Safi, Hasib Mir Alikhel, Assadrehman Naseri and Ehsanullah Marofkhe.

