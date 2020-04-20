Pakistan’s former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said Saleem Malik should be given a second chance to give it back to cricket, sighting former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin’s example, who went on to become the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Malik was banned for life for match-fixing in 2000. Also Read - Anil Kumble gave MS Dhoni The Much-Needed Experience: Kris Srikkanth

"Like in India, former captain Mohammad Azharuddin was also named once, but he is now the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Similarly, Malik should also be involved in some kind of cricket-related activities," he said in his YouTube channel.

Inzamam felt it was unfortunate the way Malik's career ended.

“It is unfortunate to see that his career ended like that. It should not have ended that way. But I believe he deserves a second innings to do something for the country,” he said.

Comparing Pakistan cricketers Zaheer Abbas, Mohammad Yusuf and Babar Azam to Mailk, the former Pakistan skipper said, “The way Mohammad Yusuf used to play, the way Zaheer Abbas used to or the way Babar Azam plays, Malik was also same type of player. He has played more than 100 Tests for Pakistan and scored more than 7000 runs.”

Malik had the gift of analysing the game like no one, Inzamam felt Malik can still contribute towards the game.

“The new generation might not have seen him play but he was great player. I have never seen someone analyse the game as well as he used to do. He might have been away from the game for more than 10-15 year but he still has a lot to give back” he added