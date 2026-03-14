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Salman Agha opens up on shocking run-out incident against Bangladesh in second ODI, says...

Salman Agha opens up on shocking run-out incident against Bangladesh in second ODI, says…

Pakistan star Salman Agha reacts to the shocking run-out against Bangladesh in the second ODI. Take a look and read the full story.

Salman Agha opens up on his run-out against Bangladesh

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 128 runs in the second ODI match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Salman Agha’s shocking run-out against Bangladesh

However, during the match, a clip went viral on social media, where the former Pakistan captain and one of the finest batters of all time. Salman Agha, who is known for his incredible batting performance.

In the second ODI match against Bangladesh. Salman Agha shocked the Pakistan fans with his run-out. Salman was batting for 64 runs off 61 balls and leading the team to a good score with star player Mohammad Rizwan. However, in Bangladesh’s captain Mehidy Hasan Mirza’s over. Agha was trying to give the ball to Mehidy and maintaining the sportsman ship. But, on the other hand, Hasan ran out.

After that, Salman Agha was seen to be very disappointed with this act of Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Mirza. As a result, he threw his helmet on the ground.

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Salman Agha reacts after this shocking incident

After this shocking incident, Salman Agha reacted and said, “I think sportsman spirit has to be there.”

“What he [Mehidy] has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it’s right, it’s right, but if you ask me my perspective, I would have done differently. I would have gone for sportsman spirit. We haven’t done this [type of thing] previously, we would never do that in the future as well,” he added.

Salman Agha explains the run-out incident

Salman Agha opened up about his situation and briefly explained it, “Actually, the ball hit on my pad and then my bat,” he said.

“So I thought he can’t get me run-out now, because the ball already hit on my pad and my bat.”

“I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided [to make the run-out],” he added.

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