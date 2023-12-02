Home

Salman Butt Gets Axe From PCB Selection Committee A Day After Appointment; Here’s Why

PCB dropped Salman Butt a day after appointing him as the consultant of the Pakistan Cricket Board's selection committee.

Salman Butt (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief selector Wahab Riaz dropped Salman Butt from the PCB selection committee a day after he was appointed as its consultant following the heavy criticism of the former PAK cricketer. Fans and the cricket fraternity criticized the decision by PCB because Butt during his playing days faced a 10-year ban for a massive spot-fixing scandal and he even served jail time in the United Kingdom.

“I am reverting that decision and I’ve already spoken to Salman Butt and told him that he cannot be a part of my team because I do not want that people link us in any way,” said Riaz in a press conference held in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

He said “Many people created a lot of issues over it. I firstly want to clarify that he is not on any PCB panel. Secondly, he is a good cricketing mind who understands cricket and has been covering domestic cricket for the past two to three years.”

“He was made my consultant only as far as taking his opinion is concerned on which some people and media houses are probably doing propaganda, trying to ruin affairs and linking me with it.”

Earlier, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the appointment of former Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt as consultant members to chief selector Wahab Riaz.

In a statement released on Friday, PCB stated, “The three (Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt) have assumed their responsibilities in the selection panel with immediate effect. Their first assignment as consultant members to the chief selector includes the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, set to commence on 12 January 2024 following the conclusion of the Test tour to Australia.”

“When not engaged in selection duties, the consultant members may be assigned additional tasks such as conducting skills camps,” it further added.

Wahab Riaz also thanked PCB chief Zaka Ashraf for his support and said “As the chief selector, I decide who will be the people working with me and who I will need the support of.”

“There is no one else’s pressure. It was my decision and I am reverting it I think it is very necessary for people to understand to move forward in life,” he added

