Salman Butt LAMBASTES Pakistani Media For Sensationalising Shoaib Malik-Sana Javed’s Wedding

Shoaib Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed on Wednesday. (Image: X)

Lahore: It has already been days since Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik married actress Sana Javed, yet there is a lot of interest and buzz around it. Not just the media in India, but the Pakistani media has gone bonkers with the story. While some media houses are celebrating the third wedding of the cricketer, there is another section that has been broadcasting negatives of the marriage and that has not gone down well with former Pakistan cricketer, Salman Butt. In a recent clip on his YouTube channel, Butt pointed this out and expressed his anger towards the Pakistani media.

“One of our former players recently got married. Today, all TV shows are about how long this marriage will last. There is a lot of speculation regarding who is right and who is wrong. This isn’t anybody’s issue. However, it seems as if they are interested in everything but their own work. This is just for the sake of viewership and likes,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

