Home

Sports

Salman Butt Lashes Out At Shoaib Akhtar’s ‘Language’ Remark On Babar Azam, Says He’s A Brand

Salman Butt Lashes Out At Shoaib Akhtar’s ‘Language’ Remark On Babar Azam, Says He’s A Brand

Babar Azam is currently playing in ongoing Pakistan Super League 2023. The cricketer is currently leading the franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

Salman Butt Lashes Out At Shoaib Akhtar's 'Language' Remark On Babar Azam, Says He's A Brand

Karachi: Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt hit back on speedster Shoaib Akhtar over his remarks on Babar Aazam. Earlier this week former Pakistan star bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that the current skipper Babar Azam is not a brand in the country because he can’t speak the English language properly.

You can see there’s no character in the team, nor do they know how to talk. How awkward it looks when they come to the presentation. How difficult is it to learn and speak English? Cricket is one job, and handling media is another. If you can’t speak, I am sorry, but you won’t be able to express yourself on TV,” Akhtar told Suno News.

You may like to read

Akhtar’s comments went viral soon after his interview, and Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt hit back legendary speedster for his remarks. Butt backed Babar Azam saying that the focus should be on his cricketing skills and not the communication issues.

“He is a great player. And for a cricketer, only his cricketing skills give him fame. Yes, the fluency in communication and being an articulate speaker adds to your charisma. But this is not a defect. If you’re not an expert in communication, if you’re not a natural, it’s not a defect,” Butt said on his official YouTube channel as he replied to Akhtar’s criticism.

“He (Babar) is a sensible person. If he doesn’t have a command on a secondary language, there is nothing bad about it. Many athletes speak in their mother tongue intentionally when they are at the top of the podium, and ask the translator to convey the message. We should feel proud that we have ownership on our language,” said Butt.

The former Pakistan captain stated that Babar doesn’t need to read news or do voiceovers, and there’s no compulsion on him to learn the language.

“Yes, there is nothing bad in knowing another language. But Babar ko naa toh kisi draamey ka voiceover karna hai, naa hi TV pe khabrein padhni hain. (But neither does Babar have to give a voiceover for a drama series, nor does he have to read news on television). Babar is himself a brand. He’s world no.1 consistently; tell me, how many Pakistan players have done that in last 3-4 decades? The least we can do is to give him the credit he’s due. There’s no one better than him,” said Butt.

“The very fact that we are talking about him proves that he’s a brand. You only talk about the person who is relevant. He will learn with time. There are so many players in Pakistan who learnt the language when they lived abroad. I don’t know why he (Akhtar) needed to say things like that. We should support him. You don’t need to talk about these things on public platform. If you really want to see him improve, you should call him, meet him, and tell him in private,” he further said.

Babar Azam is currently playing in ongoing Pakistan Super League 2023. The cricketer is currently leading the franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.