New Delhi: Virat Kohli's scintillating stroke play found its match in maverick Suryakumar Yadav's batting pyrotechnics as the duo fashioned India's series- clinching six-wicket win over Australia in the third and final T20 International here on Sunday.

Kohli (63 off 48 balls) and Suryakumar (69 off 36 balls) shared a 104-run partnership to lay the platform for the Indian victory. India won the three-match series 2-1.

Former Pakistan international Salman Butt couldn't stop praising the ex India captain on his YouTube channel.

‘Kohli is getting better match after match. It was a high-pressure game and India were chasing a stiff total against a strong Australian side. He also hadn’t scored runs in the first two games’, he said.

‘He had to face Zampa, who has proved very successful against him in the past. He would have been under a lot of pressure, but dealt with it like a champion’, Butt told.

‘Virat Kohli anchored the innings really well. His return to form is a great sign for Indian cricket. He is taking the innings deep and can afford to do that as there are other players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the middle order’, he further added.

‘He usually gets out to Adam Zampa, but he hit him for a massive six this time. He hit a very crucial six in the final over under pressure.’

India now get ready for another home series against South Africa in a T20I and ODI contest. The series will begin with the T20Is on 28th September.