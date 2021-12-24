Karachi: Three seasons back, Hardik Pandya was reckoned to be the future of Indian cricket – some even went to the extent of comparing him with the legendary Kapil Dev. Now, things have changed for the Indian all-rounder. Injuries and fitness issues have kept him away from international cricket and going ahead things look bleak. Ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt reckoned Hardik’s body is too weak to survive even one format.Also Read - Rohit Sharma For T20Is, Virat Kohli For ODIs - Should India Have Two White-Ball Captains? Ravi Shastri Answers

Butt feels Hardik should put on muscles and that can happen with the right kind of training and proper diet. Also Read - India vs South Africa 1st Test, Boxing Day: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Centurion

“Hardik Pandya’s body is so weak that he can’t even survive in a single format. He needs to put on some muscle by weight training and proper diet. Ravi Shastri recently said Pandya should go back and work hard so that he is able to bowl 4 overs. That means he can’t even bowl 4 overs properly at the moment,” he said on his YouTube channel. Also Read - Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami Ace Desert Safari Ahead of Boxing Day Test at Centurion | WATCH VIDEO

Hardik, who was last seen in the T20 WC, did not make himself available for selection for the South African tour and was not part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. Also, due to these problems, despite his reputation as a match-winner – he was retained by Mumbai Indians.