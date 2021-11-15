Dubai: A day after Australia beat New Zealand to win their first-ever T20 World Cup on Sunday, ex-Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt made a big statement on India’s early exit from the marquee event. India coach Ravi Shastri had earlier stated that he and captain Virat Kohli had no hand in picking the side. Butt refused to buy that argument and reckoned that it is ‘not possible’ with the duo at the helm of affairs.Also Read - The MS Dhoni Hand That Helped Australia Win Their First T20 World Cup Title

"How is it even possible? Can't believe that there were no inputs from Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli regarding India's team selection, who have been at the helm of the side for close to five years? The coach and captain decide the brand of cricket the team will play. If they do not have players of their choice, then they will not be able to do that," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Speaking to India Today, Shastri was asked about Kohli giving up captaincy in other formats to manage his workload better.

“In red ball cricket, India have been number one for the last five years under his captaincy. Unless, he wants to give it up or he is mentally fatigued where he says he wants to focus on my batting which can happen in the near future.

“It wont happen immediately but it can happen. The same might happen with white ball cricket, he might say he had enough and he focuses on Test captaincy. It is his mind and body that will make that decision. He won’t be the first.

“A lot of successful players have given up captaincy to focus on their batting for their side.”

Shastri said Kohli remains the fittest cricketer in the team by far.