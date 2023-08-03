Home

Salman Butt Pinpoints India’s Biggest Weakness, Says ‘Few Players Failed To Deliver Under Pressure, Especially In Knockouts’

Salman Butt's statements are accurate enough that Team India's performances in recent ICC tournaments have been disappointing as the side has failed to clinch an ICC trophy since their Champions Trophy win in 2013.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt expressed his thoughts that a few Indian batters have failed to deliver under pressure in knockout matches, despite having lots of experience in international cricket. The left-hander also pointed out that Ishan Kishan has showcased impressive form as an opener in ODIs lately, but will have to eventually vacate his spot for Rohit Sharma when the ODI World Cup comes.

Butt pointed out that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is an accomplished batter in the shortest format, but there are some players in the Men in Blue side who need to up their game in crucial encounters. Speaking on his Youtube channel, Butt said, “Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly a very big player. However, there are a few players who have been around for a while now but have failed to deliver under pressure, especially in the knockout stages. This is something that has to be worked on.”

Butt was more concerned about Kishan who he felt isn’t getting much clarity about his batting position. “A player has to sit out even after scoring a double century. What’s the point? They should make it very clear that you are going to be the second option, doesn’t matter if you score a thousand runs in an innings.

“What’s happening now is that it never gives you the feeling of being the best or the feeling that you will play more matches if you do well,” he said. “He (Ishan Kishan) is aware that it doesn’t matter how he performs, as he has to give up his spot when Rohit returns. Such experiments are fine to build solid bench strength.

“But I don’t think he is someone you’d want on your bench, he is more than that,” added Butt. India are without an ICC trophy for the last 10 years. The last time India won an ICC trophy was the 2013 Champions Trophy. However, the Men in Blue would like to end their trophy drought at home later this year when they host the ODI World Cup in October-November.

