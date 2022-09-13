New Delhi: Former Pakistan international Salman Butt says that India captain Rohit Sharma is more destructive than Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and only if the 35-year old had the fitness levels of Virat Kohli, he would’ve done wonders. He also further added that only AB de Villiers comes close to him.Also Read - Mohammad Azharuddin Faces Flak on Twitter Over Comment on Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion From India T20 World Cup Squad

"Unka (Rohit) comparison nahi banta (with Babar and Rizwan). With his set of skills, Rohit ki fitness Kohli se aadhi bhi ho, toh usse zyada destructive player nahi hai. Fir uska aur sirf AB de Villiers ka match reh jaata hai, beechme koi player nahi aata. Agar woh (Rohit) bohot fit hotey Kohli ki tarah toh pata nahi woh kya kartey. (Rohit can't be compared with Babar and Rizwan. With his set of skills, Rohit would be the most destructive player if his fitness levels were half as good as Kohli's. Only AB de Villiers comes close to him)", Salman Butt told in his YouTube Channel.

Rohit Sharma didn't have the best of Asia Cups, when it comes to batting. He had two scores in the 20s and in the 10s and only in the match against Sri Lanka, he scored a well-worked 72 in a losing cause before he opted himself out in the last Super 4 game against Afghanistan.

Mohammad Rizwan has been Pakistan’s best batter without a doubt in this Asia Cup and captain Babar Azam had one tournament to forget.

Both India and Pakistan will now square off in the T20 World Cup in Australia on 23rd October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.