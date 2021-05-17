Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt has reacted to Michael Vaughan’s ‘match fixer’ comment. While reckoning the former English skipper is ill and suffers ‘mental constipation’, Butt said there can be no justification for a reaction like this. Butt also felt that the comment was very below-average and below-the-belt. Also Read - New Zealand Cricketers Reach London For Tests vs England And WTC Final

"I don't want to get into details. I just want to say that he's picked the topic in the wrong context. There is no justification for a reaction like this. This is very below-average, below-the-belt. If he wants to live in the past and wants to talk about it, he surely can. Constipation is an illness. Things get stuck and they don't come out that easily. Some people have mental constipation. Their minds are in the past. That doesn't matter," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, Vaughan had compared New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson with his Indian counterpart, Virat Kohli. The former English skipper predicted that the NZ captain will have a better simmer than Kohli. Butt had called Vaughan's remarks 'irrelevant'.

Vaughan reacted to Butt’s comment. He took to Twitter and wrote: “No idea what the headline is … but I seen what Salman has said about me … that’s fine and he is allowed his opinion but I wished he had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was Match fixing !!!”

Meanwhile, India is set to take on the NZ challenge in the much-awaited inaugural ICC World Test Championship which will be held at Southampton on June 18. While most of the NZ players have reached England, the Kohli-led side is reportedly going to leave on June 2.