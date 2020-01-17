Tainted Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt, who was suspended for his involvement in spot-fixing on Friday took a jibe at the Pakistan Cricket Board after veteran wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal was not included in the squad for the Bangladesh series. On Thursday, PCB announced a 15-member squad that will take on Bangladesh and there were a few surprises as Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez made a comeback.

With Sarfaraz Ahmed not in the mix, one felt Akmal could have been included, but that was not to be. Taking to Twitter, Akmal expressed his disappointment, he said, “Hurt&heart broken for not being considered 4 team. i have really worked hard ..anyways i won’t give up i will work harder & would like to thank everyone who supported me jazak Allah thank you.”

Much to the surprise of cricket fans, 35-year-old Butt responded under his post, taking a dig at the selectors and the PCB. He wrote, “Still not used to it ??? Fun apart keep doing the good things keep ur standard high keep the fire in Urself iA ALLAH will reward.”

Misbah said that the changes were made to turn around Pakistan’s performances in T20 cricket.

“We have lost eight of our last nine T20Is and as the number-one ranked side, this is unacceptable. We need to end our losing streak and get back to winning habits leading to the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup. This has played a critical role in our decision-making,” Misbah said in a statement.

“We tried alternate combinations in the series against Sri Lanka and Australia, and obviously it didn’t work the way we had expected. Hafeez and Shoaib (Malik) bring a total experience of 200 T20Is between them and if you mix these with the other youngsters we have in the side, then I think it becomes a good blend of experience and youth.”