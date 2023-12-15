Home

Salman Butt Wants Pakistan To Take Leaf Out Of India’s Book To Succeed Against Australia

Under new captain Shan Masood, Pakistan are currently touring Australia for a thrre-match Test series.

Pakistan players celebrate the fall of an Australian wicket in Perth. (Image: PCB)

Karachi: Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt wants the national team to take a leaf out of India’s book on how to outsmart Australia in their own den by studying the videos of their neighbours. Led by new captain Shan Masood, Pakistan are currently playing the first Test against Australia in Perth. At Stumps on Day 2, Pakistan are 137/2 in reply to Australia’s 487.

“I think the key was the hard length of the Indian bowlers and the ability of their batters to grind down the Australian bowlers and wear them down,” Butt said. India had defeated Australia 2-1 in the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in their own backyard in 2020-21 before retaining the crown by 2-1 margin, this time at home in 2022-23.

Butt stated Pakistan batters need to wear down Australian bowlers, just like what India did in their last series. Statistically, Pakistan are on a 14-Test losing streak Down Under. “Once that happened the lower-order batters played aggressive cricket, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar if I recall correctly,” Butt said.

“The key is patience in Australia, wear them down. This is not a very young pace attack and Indian batters made them bowl a lot of overs.” Butt said the Pakistani bowlers need to study the videos of Indians to be successful in Australia.

“Because of the even bounce of Australian pitches it is not difficult to score runs but you have to be very patient,” said Butt, who scored a hundred in Hobart. He also backed the appointment of Shan Masood as the new Test captain of Pakistan.

“He is a level headed and sensible guy who has really worked hard to improve his game. His captaincy stints in the PSL, plus in England for Yorkshire will help him a lot in easing into his new role in Australia,” added Butt. Masood replaced Babar Azam as Pakistan skipper.

