The NBA has announced Salt Lake City (Utah) as the venue for the NBA All-Star Game in 2023.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will take place at Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

This will mark the 30th anniversary of the 1993 NBA All-Star Game played in Salt Lake City.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement during a press conference at Vivint Smart Home Arena, where he was also joined by Utah Governor Gary Herbert and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski.

“Along with a rich basketball tradition, Salt Lake City has proven to be a world-class destination for large-scale events and sports competitions,” Silver said in a media release. “I want to thank the Miller Family and the Utah Jazz organisation for their commitment to hosting our All-Star festivities and to developing a program that will leave a lasting impact on the community.”

Herbert said, “I am very proud of our people and our state, and hosting NBA All-Star 2023 is a fitting tribute to the Miller Family and Utah Jazz organization. We look forward to showcasing our state in an unforgettable way. It’s true that nature played favorites with Utah. Visitors can hike or bike in red-rock Moab in the morning, ski at Park City in the afternoon, and attend NBA All-Star events at night for a robust Utah experience.”

“Salt Lake City is a vibrant, diverse, and culturally-rich community that knows how to celebrate the experience of sport,” said Biskupski. “Our 2002 Olympic Winter Games remain the standard against which all other Games are measured. Our selection as the NBA All-Star 2023 host is a testament to Salt Lake City as a sought-after destination for major conventions, sports and entertainment events, and new business.”

NBA All-Star oncourt events will tip off on Friday, February 17 at Vivint Smart Home Arena and will culminate with the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19. Additional programming for fans of all ages will take place at venues throughout the city, including the Salt Palace Convention Center and Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus.

The league will also continue to celebrate its tradition and commitment to social responsibility with a full schedule of NBA Cares and Diversity & Inclusion events during NBA All-Star 2023. Through partnerships with schools, government, and local and national nonprofit organisations, the league will reach thousands of children and families in Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas and provide critical resources to community-based programs.

In 2023, TNT will be televising the All-Star Game in prime time for the 21st consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 38th year of All-Star coverage. The game will be broadcast worldwide in more than 200 countries and territories and more than 40 languages.