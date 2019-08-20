Amy Satterthwaite, the current captain of New Zealand women’s cricket team, announced her pregnancy with wife Lea Tahuhu on Tuesday. The couple have been together since 2010 and got engaged in 2014 before tying the knot in 2017.

Satterthwaite informed about her pregnancy on her official twitter handle where she wrote, “Lea and I are thrilled to share that I am expecting our first child early in the new year. Words cannot describe how excited we are about this new chapter”.

Lea and I are thrilled to share that I am expecting our first child early in the new year. Words cannot describe how excited we are about this new chapter 🥰 #babysatterhuhu #jan2020 pic.twitter.com/UwRXJ3YMJx — Amy Satterthwaite (@AmySatterthwait) August 20, 2019

Thauhu, on the other hand, retweeted her partner’s tweet and captioned it, “And then there were 3”.

And then there were 3 ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/zGl4OADk7T — Lea Tahuhu (@LTahuhu) August 20, 2019

Naturally, Satterthwaite further expressed that she would be taking a break from cricket to have her first child. “I am very lucky to have great support from NZC with regard to taking a break from the game to have a family. I feel I still have a lot to give to the game and look forward to working my way back with an eye on the 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup held in New Zealand,” Satterthwaite was quoted as saying in a statement of New Zealand Cricket.

As a result, she is all set to become the first beneficiary of New Zealand cricket’s new pregnancy leave policy. As per the policy, despite the break the White Ferns captain would retain her 2019-20 official contract and receive full pay.

Tahuhu has represented New Zealand in 66 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 50 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), taking 70 and 44 wickets respectively. Her wife Satterthwaite has featured 119 ODIs and 99 T20Is for the Oceania nationals. She has led the baton for the Ferns in nine 50-over matches and 10 games of the shortest format.

Other than Satterthwaite and Tahuhu, New Zealand’s Hayley Jensen and uncapped Australian cricketer Nicola Hancock publicly acknowledged their same-sex relationship before marrying in 2019.

In August 2013, same-sex marriage was legalised in New Zealand after a bill was passed by the House of Representatives by 77 votes to 44 on April 17. The bill had received its royal assent on April 19.