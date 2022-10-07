Lucknow: Sanju Samson was on a roll on Thursday night in Lucknow versus South Africa in the opening ODI. With his 86* off 63 balls, Samson kept the hopes of an unlikely win alive. Unfortunately, he could not take his side over the line. Impressed by Samson, former South Africa legend Dale Steyn has now compared the wicketkeeper-batter with Yuvraj Singh. Steyn reckons Samson has the ability to hit six sixes in an over, something Yuvraj did against England in the inaugural T20 WC.Also Read - Sanju Samson Over Rishabh Pant in Rohit Sharma-Led India's T20 WC Squad; Twitterverse Reacts After Heroics vs SA in 1st ODI | VIRAL TWEETS

"Shamsi was going to bowl the last over and he (Samson) knew he (Shamsi) had a rough day. I was nervous when KG bowled the no-ball. Because Sanju is the kind of guy who has the potential of Yuvi, to hit those six sixes and get team across the line when it needs 30+," said Steyn on Star Sports.

"As soon as KG (Kagiso Rabada) bowled that no-ball in the last ball of his over, I was like, 'please don't let this happen'. Because you never know with someone like Sanju, especially with the form that he has got and the belief that he has. I watched him in the IPL, his ability to take down the bowlers and hit boundary at will, especially in the last 2 overs of the game, is incredible," he said further.

Chasing a stiff target of 250, Samson (86 not out off 63 balls) and Iyer (50 off 37 balls) struck fifties, while Shardul Thakur (33 off 31 balls) used the long handle to good effect towards the end but it was not enough in the end.