Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Mexican League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SAN vs GUD at Estadio Corona: In the upcoming Mexican League fixture on Sunday night (Monday morning in India), Santos Laguna will square off against Guadalajara at the Estadio Corona on August 3 in India. The Liga MX encounter between SAN and GUD will kick-off at 5.36 AM IST. Santos Laguna will take on Guadalajara in their second match of Mexican League Santos Laguna kicked off their campaign with a loss and they will look to start with a win at their home. On the other hand, Guadalajara started with a draw and they too will be eyeing three important points against the hosts Santos.

Kick-Off Time: The Mexican League match between Santos Laguna and Guadalajara will start at 5.36 AM IST – August 3.

Venue: Estadio Corona.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: J Rodriguez

Defenders: M Doria, F Torres, C Orrantia

Midfielders: I Brizuela, D Valdes, U Rivas, J Molina

Forwards: J Furch, E Aguirre, A Zaldivar

SAN vs GUD Predicted Playing XIs

Santos Laguna: C Lopez; G Arteaga, Doria, F Torres, C Orrantia; Alan Cervantes, F Gorriaran, U Rivas, D Valdes; E Aguirre, J Furch.

Guadalajara: J Rodriguez; J Sanchez, H Mier, G Sepulveda, M Ponce; I Brizuela, J Molina, J Vazquez, J R Angulo; A Zaldivar, JJ Macias.

SAN vs GUD SQUADS

Santos Laguna (SAN): Julio Furch, Octavio Rivero, Eduardo Aguirre, Santiago Munoz, Jordan Carillo Rodriguez, Brian Lozanol, Diego Valdés, Ayrton Preciado, Fernando Gorriarán, Alan Cervantes, Manu Balda, Ulises Rivas, Bryan Garnica, Diego De Buen, David Andrade, Dória, Félix Torres, Josecarlos van Rankin, Ismael Govea, Carlos Orrantia, Hugo Rodriguez, Oscar Bernal, Gibran Lajud, Carlos Acevedo.

Guadalajara (GUD): Jose Macías, Oribe Peralta, Alexis Vega, Angel Zaldívar, Ronaldo Cisneros, Jose Godínez, José de Jesús Gonzalez, Diego Hernández, Sebastián Martínez, Uriel Antuna, Javier López, Isaac Brizuela, Jesús Ricardo Angulo, Fernando Beltran, Jesus Molina, Jose Juan Vázquez, Dieter Villalpando, Alan Torres, Ángel López, Zahid Munoz, Antonio Briseño, Cristian Calderón, Hiram Mier, Jesus Sanchez, Gilberto Sepulveda, Miguel Ponce, Alexis Peña, José Madueña, Miguel Basulto, Raúl Gudiño, Antonio Rodríguez, Antonio Torres.

