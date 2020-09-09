Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Mexican League 2020 – Onling Football Tips, Fantasy Picks For Today’s Match SAN vs UNAM Football Match at Estadio Corona: In the upcoming Mexican League fixture on Wednesday night (Thursday morning in India), Santos Laguna will square off against Pumas UNAM on matchday 9 at the Estadio Corona – September 10 in India. The Liga MX encounter between SAN and UNAM will kick-off at 7.36 AM IST. Santos Laguna would hope to shake off the frustrating first round of the period and would focus on more points on the table. They are at the 14th position of the league standings and their performance needs a boost to go forward this season. On the other hand, Pumas UNAM, have achieved the third spot on the scoreboard and have an excellent W/L ratio in the competition so far. They defeated Puebla in their previous match with a 4-1. They have been a part of four draws in this season. Their lineup with the likes of Rivas, Suarez, Alvares, Lopez, Freire is pretty strong and they can surely do better with some more momentum. Also Read - ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: England vs Australia 2020, 1st ODI Old Trafford, Manchester at 5:30 PM IST Friday September 11

Kick-Off Time: The Mexican League match between Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM will start at 7.36 AM IST – September 10. Also Read - NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 10:30 PM IST Friday September 11

Venue: Estadio Corona. Also Read - ESS vs SUR Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Essex vs Surrey at County Ground, Chelmsford 6:30 PM IST Friday September 11

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alfredo Talavera

Defenders: A Mozo, J Rodriguez, M Doria

Midfielders: F Alvarez, A Cervantes, F Gorriaran, D Valdes

Forwards: J Dinenno, B Garnica, and J Furch

SAN vs UNAM Predicted Playing XIs

Santos Laguna: Carlos Acevedo, Hugo Rodríguez, Doria, Ulises Rivas, Arelibetsiel Hernandez, Fernando Gorriaráan, Edgar Games, Alan Cervantes, Eduardo Aguirre, Jesús Ocejo, Julio Furch.

Pumas UNAM: Alfredo Talavera, Johan Vasquez, Luis Quintana, Nicolas Freire, Andres Iniestra, Juan Iturbe, Carlos Gutierrez-II, Jonathan Suarez, Alejandro Zamudio, Carlos Gonzalez, Juan Dinenno.

SAN vs UNAM SQUADS

Santos Laguna (SAN): Carlos Acevedo, Manuel Gibran-Lajud, Jose Van-Rankin, Carlos Orrantia, Betsiel Hernandez, Oscar Bernal, Hugo Rodriguez, Felix Torres, Matheus Doria, Jonathan Diaz, Ismael Govea, Ronaldo Prieto, Adrian Lozano, Alan Cervantes, Fernando Gorriaran, David Andrade, Ulises Rivas, Jesus Ocejo, Diego Valdes, Manuel Balda, Edgar Games, Jordan Carrillo, Bryan Garnica, Gael Sandoval, Eduardo Aguirre, Julio Furch, Ayrton Preciado, Brian Lozano, Santiago Munoz, Octavio Rivero.

Pumas UNAM (UNAM): Alfredo Talavera, Julio Gonzalez, Rodrigo Cerecedo, Jose Galindo, Johan Vasquez, Luis Quintana, Nicolas Freire, Diego Rodriguez-II, Alejandro Mayorga, Jeronimo Rodriguez-Guemes, Alan Mozo, Jesus Rivas, Andres Iniestra, Juan Vigon, Leonel Lopez, Gerardo Moreno, Favio Alvarez, Sebastian Saucedo, Juan Iturbe, Carlos Gutierrez-II, Jonathan Suarez, Miguel Carreon, Amaury Garcia, Erik Lira, Bryan Mendoza, Brian Figueroa, Alejandro Zamudio, Carlos Gonzalez, Juan Dinenno, Emanuel Montejano.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SAN Dream11 Team/ UNAM Dream11 Team/ Santos Laguna Dream11 Team/ Pumas UNAM Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.