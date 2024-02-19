Home

Sana Shoaib Malik Steals Show With Her Beauty During PSL 2024 Match; Watch Viral VIDEO

Sana, who is the veteran cricketer's third wife, was there at the Multan stadium rooting for her husband and her gestures and appearance at the venue is being loved by fans.

Multan: It was a day to remember for the Karachi Kings as they went on to beat Multan Sultans by 55 runs on Sunday. While Shoaib Malik top-scored for his side with 53 off 35 balls, it was his wife Sana Javed, who stole the show. Sana, who is the veteran cricketer’s third wife, was there at the Multan stadium rooting for her husband and her gestures and appearance at the venue is being loved by fans. Here is the clip of Sana at the Multan stadium on Sunday.

Shoaib Malik also brought his third wife Sana Javed with him in the first match of PSL, Sana Javed in a happy mood.#PSL2024 #PSL9 #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/LeLAZNTqRC — Raja Saad (@rajasaadshoukat) February 18, 2024

Malik was dating the Pakistani star Sana Javed soon after separation rumours surfaced on social media. Shoaib Malik shocked the entire universe with his marriage picture wherein the caption read, ” Alhamdullilah ❤️ And We created you in pairs” – وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا (sic).”

Sania Mirza’s father, Imran, told PTI that it was a ‘khula,’ alluding to a Muslim woman’s entitlement to a unilateral divorce from her spouse. In Islamic law, there are two methods for getting a divorce – ‘Khula’ and ‘Talaq.’ They both eventually result in separation, even while their entire processes are different.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza did not confirm divorce rumours until the marriage announcement. The duo celebrated their son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s fifth birthday in Dubai, last year. Shoaib Malik wrote an emotional letter praising her accomplishments when Sania Mirza played her final Grand Slam match. Sania and Shoaib co-hosted a chat show in the United Arab Emirates, last year.

