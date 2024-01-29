Home

Sana Shoaib Malik Trolled On Social Media Post

Sana Javed, who was born on March 25, 1993, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, too was earlier married to Pakistani actor, singer-songwriter, and music producer Umar Jaswal.

New Delhi: Pakistan actor Sana Javed brutally trolled on social media for her marriage with cricketer Shoaib Malik. Sana and Shoaib tied the knot on January 20.

The unexpected union between the cricket star and the actor captivated fans on both sides of the border, creating a story that unfolded beyond the cricket pitch and the silver screen, intertwining the realms of sports, entertainment, and personal relationships.

Now, Sana Javed shared a promotional photo on her Instagram and fans started trolling the Pakistan actor.

Sana made her debut in 2012 with ‘Shehr-e-Zaat’. She rose to prominence with her role in the romantic drama ‘Khaani’ and has appeared in ‘Ruswai’, ‘Dunk’, ‘Behadd’, ‘Shareek-e-Hayat’, ‘Dino Ki Dulhaniya’, and ‘I Love You Zada’.

In 2017 Javed made her film debut with the socio-comedy film ‘Mehrunisa V Lub U’. She was cast opposite Danish Taimoor in the film. She garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of Sameera, a rape survivor in Ruswai.

After marrying Shoaib, Sana Javed changed her name in the bio on her Instagram account. It now reads “Sana Shoaib Malik”.

The rumours between Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed began in 2023, when the former shared a picture with the actress on her birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Buddy”.

