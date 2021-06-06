Sri Lankan cricket great Sanath Jayasuriya is set for a one-year coaching stint with Melbourne club side Mulgrave for the 2021/22 season. The 51-year-old former captain and chief selector will join fellow Sri Lankans Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga, who have been contracted as players by the club side, which competes in Victoria’s Eastern Cricket Association. Also Read - Watch: Aakash Chopra Tweets Video Of Kid Emulating MS Dhoni's Helicopter Shot

"We are thrilled to have Sanath at the club to coach and work with our players, providing a fantastic wealth of experience for our seniors and juniors," Mulgrave Cricket Club said on Facebook.

Dilshan, reportedly, played a key role in getting Jayasuriya, who has 42 international hundreds and was player of the tournament at the 1996 World Cup, which Sri Lanka won, the assignment.

“Dilshan opened the door for us there, and it was a fantastic opportunity that was presented to us,” Mulgrave President Malin Pullenayegam was quoted as saying in the Herald Sun. “We just had to work on it and come to an agreement, and we have. I think it’s a great opportunity for our young guys to know what international cricket standards are. That kind of exposure from a young age just elevates the standard of cricket they’ll be playing,” Pullenayegam said.

Jayasuriya has played 586 internationals – 110 Tests, 445 ODIs and 31 T20Is – over two decades, and smashed 42 centuries. He has also taken 440 wickets across the three formats.