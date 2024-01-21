Home

Sania Mirza And Shoaib Malik Got Divorced ‘Few Months Ago’, Reveals Ex-Indian Tennis Star’s Family

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik has been the hot topic on social media after the Pakistan cricketer married for the third time.

Shoaib Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed on Wednesday. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Sania Mirza’s team and family finally broke the silence stating the former Indian tennis ace and Shoaib Malik have been divorced for a few months. Sania became a trending social media topic since Saturday morning after the Pakistan cricketer (now her ex-husband) shared pictures of his wedding with Sana Javed Saturday.

“Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!,” said a statement from Sania’s team and family.

“At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” it added.

