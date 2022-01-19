New Delhi: In an unprecedented turn of events, Sania Mirza announced her retirement from professional tennis. It is noteworthy that Mirza took this decision after the 35 year old lost in the first round of Australian Open 2022 in the doubles event.

Mirza has been one of the most decorated tennis players who represented India. While announcing the retirement, Mirza said “I’ve decided this will be my last season. I’m taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want too,” Mirza was quoted as saying.

Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok, on the other hand, lost 4-6 6-7(5) to Slovenian team of Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan in one hour and 37 minutes. Kichenok was off-colour today as unforced errors kept flowing from her racquet throughout the contest.

However, Mirza and Rohan Bopanna are still alive in the tournament as they are poised to play mixed doubles event in the Australian Open grand slam.

The tennis star form Hyderabad had been playing professional tennis since 2003 and it has been 19 years of glorious career. Being world No.1 in doubles and winning six grand slams are one of the highlights her career till now.

Mirza had been the highest ranked female player for India (27) in the mid 2007 where her singles career looked promising.

She had notable victories over Svetlana Kuznetsova, Vera Zvonareva, and Marion Bartoli and former world No. 1s Martina Hingis, Dinara Safina, and Victoria Azarenka but had to give up her singles career due to a major wrist injury.

Mirza is one of the only two female tennis players from India to win a WTA title and the only one to reach the top 100 of singles rankings.