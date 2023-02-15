Sania Mirza Appointed as Mentor For RCB in WPL

Home

Sania Mirza has been appointed as the mentor of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise in the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League.

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming move, ace tennis star Sania Mirza has been appointed as the mentor of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise in the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League. Mirza, who is set to play her last tournament in Dubai next, will be a part of the RCB franchise. This move would come as a massive motivation for the players. It is no secret that Sania loves cricket and has often been spotted at cricketing venues. The Indian tennis veteran recently made it to the final of the Australian Open mixed doubles with Rohan Bopanna.

“It was an amazing match, there was a lot of nerves. It’s my last slam and it’s so special to play with Rohan. He was my first mixed doubles partner when I was 14 and today I’m 36 and he is 42 and we are still playing, we have a solid relationship,” Sania said after entering the finale.

Out of Sania’s six Grand Slams title, three are mixed doubles trophies which she won with Mahesh Bhupathi (2009 Australian Open, 2012 French Open) and Brazilian Bruno Soares (2014 US Open).

Full Squad: Smriti Mandhana (3.4 crore), Sophie Devine (50 lakh), Ellyse Perry (1.7 crore), Renuka Singh Thakur (1.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (1.9 crore), Erin Burns (30 lakh), Disha Kasat (10 lakh), Indrani Roy (10 lakh), Shreyanka Patil (10 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (35 lakh), Asha Shobana (10 lakh), Heather Knight (40 lakh), Dane van Niekerk (30 lakh), Preeti Bose (30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (10 lakh), Komal Zanzad (25 lakh), Megan Schutt (40 Lakh), Sahana Pawar (10 lakh)

Overseas Players: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burn, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Megan Schutt

